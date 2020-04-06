NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Lowered to $1.65 at Piper Sandler

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $1.65 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close.

NEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

NEX traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.45. 43,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,693. The company has a market cap of $283.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.45. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $648.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.18 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

