Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:NICK opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.34 million, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.71. Nicholas Financial has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%.

In other news, Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 9,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $87,558.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp acquired 68,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $589,237.60. Insiders have acquired 112,157 shares of company stock worth $954,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICK. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,951,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 34,267 shares during the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

