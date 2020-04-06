NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Chemical Corporation is a chemical manufacturing company. It offers melamine, sulfuric acid, nitric acid and ammonia; fine chemicals, including special epoxy, flame retardant and disinfectant. Nissan Chemical Corporation, formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd., is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.54. NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.78.

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, a urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a flame retardant; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid, a surface modifier; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

