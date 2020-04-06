Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

NSANY has been the topic of several other research reports. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Nissan Motor from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Nissan Motor has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

NSANY stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. Nissan Motor has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.39). Nissan Motor had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $23.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.94 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

