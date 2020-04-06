NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:NL opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. NL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.10.

Get NL Industries alerts:

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. NL Industries had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of NL Industries by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NL Industries by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of NL Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NL Industries by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NL Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.