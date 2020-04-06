Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €7.00 Price Target

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been assigned a €7.00 ($8.14) price target by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

PBB has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Metzler set a €5.70 ($6.63) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €11.25 ($13.08).

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

FRA:PBB traded down €0.23 ($0.27) on Monday, reaching €6.48 ($7.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,334 shares. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of €10.36 ($12.05) and a 1-year high of €15.46 ($17.98). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.73.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.