Nord/LB Reiterates “€84.00” Price Target for Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)

Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €99.89 ($116.15).

Shares of BEI opened at €90.80 ($105.58) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €96.34 and a 200-day moving average of €103.25. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.67. Beiersdorf has a 1 year low of €77.62 ($90.26) and a 1 year high of €117.25 ($136.34).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

