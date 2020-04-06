Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JWN. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays downgraded Nordstrom from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.72.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

JWN opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $140,819.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $3,330,978.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,720,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,759,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $58,488,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $6,142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,469,000 after purchasing an additional 68,454 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 347,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 168,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.