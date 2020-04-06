North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.67.

NOA stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,928. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $127.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.41 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 26.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 42,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 218,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 53,653 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in North American Construction Group by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 43,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in North American Construction Group by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

