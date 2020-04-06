North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$26.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NOA. TD Securities reduced their price target on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Pi Financial lowered their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th.

TSE NOA opened at C$6.59 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.36. The stock has a market cap of $192.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.59.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$189.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$207.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.9169715 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert acquired 6,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,016.43. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 156,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,352,445.08.

About North American Construction Group

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

