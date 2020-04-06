Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NECB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on May 8th

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NECB opened at $6.80 on Monday. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Northeast Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

