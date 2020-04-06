Northern Technologies International (NTIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Northern Technologies International has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.60-0.80 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, analysts expect Northern Technologies International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $6.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.46. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28.

NTIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

