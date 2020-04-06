Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NOVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Novan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Novan from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Novan in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of Novan stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Novan has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

