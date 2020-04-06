NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,030 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 21,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 298,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,829 shares of company stock worth $15,965,482 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $18.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $262.05. 8,951,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,220,810. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $159.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.27.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

