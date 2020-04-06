Nxt (NXT) Market Cap Achieves $9.23 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges including Indodax, Bittrex, HitBTC and OKEx. In the last week, Nxt has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. Nxt has a market cap of $9.23 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00018748 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014243 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013610 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00016844 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000205 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005673 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Livecoin, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, CoinEgg, Indodax, Poloniex, C-CEX, Bittrex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

