Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Piper Sandler

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

Shares of NYSE:OMP traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 82,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $112.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.40 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%. Analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

