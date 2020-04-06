On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ONDK has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut On Deck Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of ONDK stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. On Deck Capital has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $57.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 15.35, a quick ratio of 15.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.15 million. On Deck Capital had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that On Deck Capital will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONDK. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 3,613.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,525,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,148 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,840,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,711 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of On Deck Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,933,000. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of On Deck Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,111,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of On Deck Capital in the fourth quarter worth $904,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

