Oppenheimer Lowers Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target to $30.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.20% from the company’s current price.

ARMK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.61. 71,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,936,373. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.32. Aramark has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 20,517,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $533,672,295.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.30 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,638.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,168. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,160,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Aramark by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $19,083,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,520,000 after acquiring an additional 97,134 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.