Oppenheimer Trims Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Target Price to $52.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura boosted their price target on Etsy from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,435,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,125. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Etsy has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $71.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,643,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,418 shares of company stock worth $11,683,665 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,377 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $132,900,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 82.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,495 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,341,000 after purchasing an additional 167,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,696.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,189,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,317 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

