Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Capital upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Orion Energy Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.45.

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $101.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,315,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 495,595 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 320,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 128,936 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 250,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares in the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

