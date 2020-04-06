Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.48. The company had a trading volume of 111,559 shares. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $49.30.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.