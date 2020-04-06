Particl (PART) Hits Market Cap of $3.06 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, Particl has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00004781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Bit-Z. Particl has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $17,708.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002420 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Particl

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,582,888 coins and its circulating supply is 8,999,627 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. The official website for Particl is particl.io.

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

