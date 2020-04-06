Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on April 24th

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th.

Patterson Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Patterson Companies has a payout ratio of 68.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Patterson Companies to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

PDCO stock opened at $13.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.