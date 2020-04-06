PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter. PaySign had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 56.32%.

Shares of PAYS stock opened at $4.51 on Monday. PaySign has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $216.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYS. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of PaySign from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a report on Sunday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PaySign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

