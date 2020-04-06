PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PDFS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PDF Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

PDFS stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. PDF Solutions has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.22 million, a PE ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. Equities analysts forecast that PDF Solutions will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 94,632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 1,028.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 230,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

