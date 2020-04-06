Peel Hunt Trims Iomart Group (LON:IOM) Target Price to GBX 442

Iomart Group (LON:IOM) had its target price cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 442 ($5.81) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LON IOM opened at GBX 287 ($3.78) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 331.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 357.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Iomart Group has a one year low of GBX 219.50 ($2.89) and a one year high of GBX 409 ($5.38). The company has a market capitalization of $305.25 million and a P/E ratio of 22.78.

Iomart Group Company Profile

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.

