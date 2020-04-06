Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Peloton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Peloton from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.13.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49. Peloton has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 1,560,931 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $40,865,173.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,625,678 shares in the company, valued at $199,640,250.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,256,688.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 46,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,100,954 shares of company stock worth $54,211,105 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Peloton by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,060,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,118,000 after acquiring an additional 439,846 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton during the third quarter worth $571,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Peloton by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after acquiring an additional 902,708 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Peloton during the third quarter worth $79,603,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton during the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

