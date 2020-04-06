Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $34.07. 13,274,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,858,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

