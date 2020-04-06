Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after buying an additional 22,232,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,358,000 after buying an additional 8,819,241 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,010,000 after buying an additional 3,525,078 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,432,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,637,000 after buying an additional 3,005,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.03.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,912,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,858,392. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $186.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

