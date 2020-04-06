Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.62.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.51. The stock had a trading volume of 184,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,473,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.23 and its 200 day moving average is $81.72. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.