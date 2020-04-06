Pi Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Shopify (TSE:SHOP)

Pi Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shopify (TSE:SHOP) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a C$626.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Shopify from C$385.00 to C$600.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$384.29.

SHOP stock opened at C$504.52 on Friday. Shopify has a twelve month low of C$260.83 and a twelve month high of C$786.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market cap of $64.70 billion and a PE ratio of -456.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$611.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$516.91.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

