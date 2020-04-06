Piper Sandler Cuts Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $28.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.36.

Shares of LNC traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,585,120. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $53.75.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,251.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

