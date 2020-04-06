Piper Sandler Cuts NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Price Target to $2.00

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NGL. Credit Suisse Group cut NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. NGL Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of NYSE:NGL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. NGL Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.85.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Derek S. Reiners purchased 10,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,580.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGL. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

