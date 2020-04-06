Piper Sandler Increases Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $101.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL stock traded up $5.22 on Monday, hitting $91.18. 81,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,109,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Allstate has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,171,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.