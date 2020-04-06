Piper Sandler Lowers Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Price Target to $3.75

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.25 to $3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PUMP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Asante Solutions from $6.00 to $4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering cut Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research cut Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens cut Asante Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asante Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.48.

PUMP traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $3.56. 1,624,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,687. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62. Asante Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $25.38.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $434.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 11.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions in the third quarter worth $216,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

