Piper Sandler Lowers Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target to $54.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Palomar in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

Get Palomar alerts:

Shares of Palomar stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,066. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 247.87. Palomar has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $62.96.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Palomar had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palomar will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 311,198 shares in the company, valued at $14,041,253.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $565,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,082,500 shares of company stock valued at $240,842,875 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 35.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 35,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 65.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 39,790 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter worth $5,382,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Palomar by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.