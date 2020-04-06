Piper Sandler Trims Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Target Price to $45.00

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HMN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Shares of HMN traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.05. 2,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,818. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.98.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $159,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,902,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,759,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,830,000 after purchasing an additional 109,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,755,000 after purchasing an additional 42,943 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 909,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 239,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,248,000 after purchasing an additional 27,310 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.