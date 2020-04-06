Piper Sandler Trims Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Target Price to $64.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.92.

PRU stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.70. The company had a trading volume of 172,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $106.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.82 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $47,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 405.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

