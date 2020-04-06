Piper Sandler Trims State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Target Price to $24.00

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) had its price objective dropped by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.73% from the company’s current price.

STFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:STFC traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,221. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54. State Auto Financial has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $36.45.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.30 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 3.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that State Auto Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Larocco purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $112,950.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,505,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,341,000 after purchasing an additional 40,636 shares in the last quarter. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

