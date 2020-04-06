Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) PT Lowered to $14.00 at UBS Group

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PAA. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,029,495. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Harry N. Pefanis acquired 20,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 650,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,350.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 45,400 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $247,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,995.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 98,400 shares of company stock worth $831,410 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 361.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 45,757 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 84,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,299,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,407,000 after buying an additional 844,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

