PPL (NYSE:PPL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $21.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.82. PPL has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. PPL’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

