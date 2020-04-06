PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Lowered to $35.00 at UBS Group

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PPL. ValuEngine upgraded PPL from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.43.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 287,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,812,659. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. PPL has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

