PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

PRAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup started coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRAH traded up $7.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.38. The company had a trading volume of 15,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,574. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.70. PRA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $113.10.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.91 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

