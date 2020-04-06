Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.83.

PFG stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 91,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,320. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $60.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average of $51.60.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

