PRiVCY (PRIV) Achieves Market Cap of $33,213.43

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. One PRiVCY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Over the last week, PRiVCY has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PRiVCY has a market cap of $33,213.43 and $1.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00083804 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00069516 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PRiVCY Coin Profile

PRiVCY is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

