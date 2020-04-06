ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRA. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

PRA stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.41. 9,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,079. ProAssurance has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $42.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,123.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.47). ProAssurance had a net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $249.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,845,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,704,000 after buying an additional 204,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ProAssurance by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,013,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth $29,844,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,551,000 after purchasing an additional 46,319 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.