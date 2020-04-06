Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PRPPF opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Purplebricks Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

About Purplebricks Group

Purplebricks Group plc engages in real estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company combines local property experts and technology to help make the process of selling, buying, or letting more convenient, transparent, and cost effective.

