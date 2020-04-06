QuadrantProtocol Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $378,592.58 and approximately $193,518.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

