Qubitica Hits Market Capitalization of $20.60 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Qubitica has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qubitica has a market cap of $20.60 million and $66,758.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubitica token can currently be bought for about $25.47 or 0.00357110 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00072359 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000929 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00045261 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014363 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009256 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012782 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001525 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net.

Buying and Selling Qubitica

Qubitica can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

