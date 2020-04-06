Questor Technology (CVE:QST) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at Pi Financial

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its price objective cut by Pi Financial from C$6.25 to C$2.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

QST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. AltaCorp Capital lowered Questor Technology from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of QST stock opened at C$1.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $58.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.33. Questor Technology has a one year low of C$1.18 and a one year high of C$5.68.

In other news, Senior Officer John Sutherland sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at C$346,750. Also, Director Danny Zivkusic sold 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.09, for a total value of C$147,101.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$509,000. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,636 shares of company stock worth $935,781.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

